Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney hoping to make Wrexham ‘a global force’
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney dream of Wrexham being a global force after confirming their takeover plans at a Supporters Trust meeting on Sunday where it was revealed the club could star in a Netflix-style documentary.
