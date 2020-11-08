Global  
 

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney hoping to make Wrexham ‘a global force’

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney dream of Wrexham being a global force after confirming their takeover plans at a Supporters Trust meeting on Sunday where it was revealed the club could star in a Netflix-style documentary.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Ryan Reynolds promises to turn small Welsh soccer club into 'global force'

Ryan Reynolds promises to turn small Welsh soccer club into 'global force' 01:00

 Ryan Reynolds has promised to turn Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C. into a "global force" if he and fellow actor Rob McElhenney are allowed to take over the team.

