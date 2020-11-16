Global  
 

Jack Grealish hailed as ‘outstanding’ despite England’s 2-0 loss to Belgium

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Gareth Southgate’s disappointment at Belgium ending England’s Nations League hopes was tempered by Jack Grealish’s “outstanding” performance in a positive all-round display.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Southgate: Grealish was outstanding

Southgate: Grealish was outstanding 05:51

 Gareth Southgate praised the performance of Jack Grealish in England's Nations League defeat to Belgium.

Jack Grealish: Gareth Southgate praises 'outstanding' Jack Grealish

 England manager Gareth Southgate hails Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish's "outstanding" performance in his side's defeat by Belgium.
BBC Sport

