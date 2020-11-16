Global  
 

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have Wrexham takeover bid accepted

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have become the new owners of Wrexham after their takeover bid was approved by the National League club’s Supporters Trust.
