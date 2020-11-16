Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have Wrexham takeover bid accepted
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have become the new owners of Wrexham after their takeover bid was approved by the National League club’s Supporters Trust.
