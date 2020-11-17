Global  
 

Michael Smith: Northern Ireland is a great team to be a part of right now despite Euro 2020 heartache

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Michael Smith: Northern Ireland is a great team to be a part of right now despite Euro 2020 heartacheMichael Smith says the solid performance in Austria lifted spirits after Northern Ireland’s morale shattering loss to Slovakia in the Euro 2020 play-off final.
 Northern Ireland goalkeeper Michael McGovern says his side are looking to bounce back from their Euro 2020 elimation on Thursday with positive end to their Nations League campaign.

