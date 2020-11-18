Global  
 

Phone app which controls Brighton’s Christmas lights revealed

Brighton and Hove News Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
A sharp-eyed student photographer spotted a lighting engineer controlling Brighton’s Christmas lights on his phone. The Christmas lights can be operated by a mobile app, which is (sadly!) not up for download on the App Store 😂#Brighton #Christmaslights #BrightonChristmas pic.twitter.com/OYh40o...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Christmas comes early in Cambridgeshire

Christmas comes early in Cambridgeshire 01:00

 A house in Soham, near Ely in Cambridgeshire has turned the Christmas lightson early to spread a little cheer during the four week national lockdown inEngland. John and Helen Attlesey cover their house in lights every year toraise money for East Anglia Children's Hospices, Great Ormond Street...

