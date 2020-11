PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 57 minutes ago Video Credit:- Published Frank Lampard praises Timo Werner after telling contribution on Tyneside 01:04 Chelsea boss Frank Lampard singled out Timo Werner for special praise afterthe German starred in his side’s 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park.Werner’s second-half surge over the halfway line set up his side’s second goalfor Tammy Abraham after an early Federico Fernandez own goal had...