Listed dolphins left in field raises concerns over safekeeping of city’s cast iron heritage.

Brighton and Hove News Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Concerns have been raised over the safekeeping of the city’s cast iron heritage after photos revealed three 174 year-old Grade II listed dolphins were left in a field where they remained for 25 years. The dolphins, originally part of the Amon Henry Wilds’ Grade II listed Victoria Fountain on the Old...
