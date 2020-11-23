Covid-19: Gyms and all shops to open after England lockdown

Lewis Hamilton to receive a ‘long overdue’ knighthood



Lewis Hamilton is reported to be on this year’s Queen's New Year Honours listto receive a knighthood, according to The Sun newspaper. The F1 star won arecord-equalling seventh world championship last Sunday, becoming the mostsuccessful Formula One driver of all time. It comes after Lord Hain who servesas Chair for the All Party Parliamentary Group for Formula One, has written ontwo occasions to Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for Hamilton, to behonoured with a knighthood.

