Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: Gyms and all shops to open after England lockdown

BBC News Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
England will return to three-tiered regional restrictions from 2 December, Boris Johnson announces.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

 Long-term symptoms plague COVID 'Long-Haulers'; Student enrollment down during pandemic; Checking in on the 90+ Study on aging
CBS News

COVID lockdowns' impact on greenhouse gas emissions a "tiny blip"

 U.N. weather agency voices hope for lasting change after pandemic, but says reduction in greenhouse gases during lockdowns was just a "tiny blip."
CBS News
Covid-19 antibodies 'last at least six months' [Video]

Covid-19 antibodies 'last at least six months'

Covid-19 antibodies are found to last at least six months, a new study has discovered.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Brexit: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's 'final push' in EU negotiations

 Boris Johnson is preparing to make a significant intervention in the Brexit trade talks this week as negotiators begin the "final push" before a deadline in..
New Zealand Herald
Lewis Hamilton to receive a ‘long overdue’ knighthood [Video]

Lewis Hamilton to receive a ‘long overdue’ knighthood

Lewis Hamilton is reported to be on this year’s Queen's New Year Honours listto receive a knighthood, according to The Sun newspaper. The F1 star won arecord-equalling seventh world championship last Sunday, becoming the mostsuccessful Formula One driver of all time. It comes after Lord Hain who servesas Chair for the All Party Parliamentary Group for Formula One, has written ontwo occasions to Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for Hamilton, to behonoured with a knighthood.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published

Sadiq Khan: 'There is potentially an existential threat to central London'

 London’s mayor on his experience of racism growing up, increasing diversity in the Met and the effect of lockdown on his mental health There have only been..
WorldNews

UK leader to end England's coronavirus lockdown on Dec. 2

 LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to end an England-wide lockdown as scheduled on Dec. 2 and will announce a return to regional restrictions..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

England to enter strengthened three-tier system [Video]

England to enter strengthened three-tier system

England will enter a tougher three-tiered system of local coronavirusrestrictions when the national lockdown ends on December 2, Downing Street hassaid. Boris Johnson is expected to detail his plan for..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
What are the latest coronavirus restrictions across the UK? [Video]

What are the latest coronavirus restrictions across the UK?

Boris Johnson ordered England to stay at home in a second national lockdown,Scotland is in tiers, Wales is out of a firebreak and Northern Ireland isimposing new restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 04:40Published
Science and medical chiefs hope for near 'normal' Christmas after lockdown [Video]

Science and medical chiefs hope for near 'normal' Christmas after lockdown

England’s deputy chief scientific adviser Dame Angela McLean and Public HealthEngland's Dr Susan Hopkins are questioned on possible household mixing overthe Christmas period as they bid to control..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid-19: Gyms and all shops to open after England lockdown

 England will return to three-tiered regional restrictions from 2 December, Boris Johnson announces.
BBC News Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSky NewsNew Zealand HeraldBBC SportnewKerala.com

Tougher tier system curbs for England after lockdown
newKerala.com Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSky NewsBBC News

COVID-19: England to end lockdown on Dec 2 with stronger three-tier system

 England will end COVID-19 lockdown on December 2 and move into tougher tiered regional restrictions than before, PM Boris Johnson's office said.
DNA Also reported by •newKerala.comHertfordshire MercuryBBC News