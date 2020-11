You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins' 'absolute dream' victory Student Peter Sawkins watched last night's GBBO final with his unsuspecting flatmates in Edinburgh.

BBC News 5 hours ago



Five highlights from series 11 of The Great British Bake Off The 11th series of The Great British Bake Off has come to an end, with Peter Sawkins named the winner.

Belfast Telegraph 18 hours ago



Peter Sawkins: Bake Off superfan who became a champion Peter Sawkins has won the dual honour of becoming the first Great British Bake Off winner from Scotland as well as the youngest.

Belfast Telegraph 3 hours ago