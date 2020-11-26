Donald Trump should pardon Joe Exotic and himself to combat ‘radical left bloodlust’, says congressman
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () Republican congressman Matt Gaetz thinks Donald Trump should pardon himself and Tiger King star Joe Exotic before he leaves office in January. Yes, you read that correctly. When not making irresponsible claims about election fraud, Trump allies have spent their time making increasingly desperate comments as their grip on...
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in..
Former President Barack Obama threw some geographic shade at the Trump administration in an interview with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. Business Insider reports Obama praised President-elect Joe Biden's..
[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden pleaded with Americans on Wednesday to take steps to remain safe over the Thanksgiving holiday as COVID-19 cases soar, while President Donald Trump repeated his debunked..