You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Vunipola: Rugby not the same without fans



England No 8 Billy Vunipola says some of the recent criticism over the style of rugby in the Autumn Nations Cup is justified and believes the lack of fans is a factor. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:19 Published 3 days ago Johnny Williams urges patience as Wales builds for the future



Johnny Williams has urged Wales fans to keep their patience and he says thatWayne Pivac’s squad will “keep moving forward.” Wales’ latest defeat – a 24-13Autumn Nations Cup loss to England at.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 6 days ago 'We've missed fans, the sooner the better'



England rugby union players Elliot Daly and Ben Earl react to the nearing return of fans to sport stadia around the country. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:53 Published 2 weeks ago