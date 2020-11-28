Global  
 

Joe Exotic reportedly spent $10,000 in Trump hotel hoping for presidential pardon

PinkNews Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Representatives for Joe Exotic reportedly ran up a $10,000 bill at one of Donald Trump’s hotels, as part of a campaign to persuade the president to pardon him. Joe Exotic and his representatives have been running an extensive campaign to get Donald Trump to pardon the Tiger King star. Exotic was convicted in 2019 on...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump gives thanks for Covid vaccines as Thanksgiving turkeys reprieved

Trump gives thanks for Covid vaccines as Thanksgiving turkeys reprieved 01:03

 Nostalgia was in and jokes were out on Tuesday as US President Donald Trumpoffered a reprieve to two meaty turkeys at the traditional Thanksgiving turkeypardon ceremony at the White House. The National Turkey Federation presentedthe White House with two birds, Corn and Cob. Corn was declared the...

No Joke: Chris Krebs Takes Fire At DiGenova's 'Shot At Dawn' Crack [Video]

No Joke: Chris Krebs Takes Fire At DiGenova's 'Shot At Dawn' Crack

Former Trump administration cybersecurity official Chris Krebs is considering taking legal action against Joe diGenova. Krebs drew President Donald Trump's wrath when he defied Trump's claims of voter..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:45Published
Trump supporters gather outside hearing on election integrity in Phoenix [Video]

Trump supporters gather outside hearing on election integrity in Phoenix

Hundreds of president Donald Trump supporters gathered outside the Hyatt Regency in Phoenix where Trump's legal team held a meeting with Arizona legislators on Monday, November 30.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Transition: Women Named To Biden Economic Team; Trump Doesn't Concede As Arizona Certifies Results [Video]

Transition: Women Named To Biden Economic Team; Trump Doesn't Concede As Arizona Certifies Results

President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce members of the new administration's economic team, including Cal economist Janet Yellen. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump refused to concede as Arizona..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:16Published

Joe Exotic’s ‘Tiger Team’ wants you to know they spent $14,000 at a Trump hotel hoping for a presidential pardon, not $10,000

 As the last days of Donald Trump’s presidency slip away, Joe Exotic is getting desperate for that precious pardon – so he’s trying to get his attention the...
PinkNews

President Trump Pardons Turkey Named Corn

 This could be you, Joe Exotic -- President Trump just issued his first lame-duck pardon ... sparing a feathered friend from ending up on someone's Thanksgiving...
TMZ.com

Carole Baskin: Pardoning Joe Exotic Would Not Benefit Donald Trump

 The former 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant insists President Trump should not pardon the incarcerated zookeeper since it would look bad for his presidential...
AceShowbiz