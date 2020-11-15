Violence erupts in Washington as protesters clash with Donald Trump supporters
Sunday, 15 November 2020 () Violence erupted on Saturday in Washington DC during the 'Million MAGA March' held in support of US President Donald Trump, as counterprotesters clashed with Trump supporters, shouting threats, throwing punches and launching projectiles. Thousands of people had turned up in the US capital on Saturday to show support to Trump and...
With 67 days left in office, President Donald Trump greeted supporters Saturday from his motorcade. Thousands showed up to rally behind him, refusing to accept the president's defeat. Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden is working on his transition; Michael George reports for CBS2.
President-elect Joe Biden said the Trump administration needs to do more now to handle the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump greeted crowds rallying to support him in Washington as he refuses..
President Donald Trump said he might stop by a Saturday rally in Washington, D.C., planned by his supporters, as he continues to refuse to concede the election...