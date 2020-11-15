Global  
 

Violence erupts in Washington as protesters clash with Donald Trump supporters

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Violence erupted on Saturday in Washington DC during the 'Million MAGA March' held in support of US President Donald Trump, as counterprotesters clashed with Trump supporters, shouting threats, throwing punches and launching projectiles. Thousands of people had turned up in the US capital on Saturday to show support to Trump and...
 With 67 days left in office, President Donald Trump greeted supporters Saturday from his motorcade. Thousands showed up to rally behind him, refusing to accept the president's defeat. Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden is working on his transition; Michael George reports for CBS2.

