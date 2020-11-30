Global  
 

Pubs to stop selling alcohol in Wales, Mark Drakeford says

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes in Wales will be forced to stop selling alcohol and to shut by 6pm in a new round of restrictions that begin on Friday night ahead of Christmas, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.
