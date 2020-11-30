Pubs to stop selling alcohol in Wales, Mark Drakeford says
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes in Wales will be forced to stop selling alcohol and to shut by 6pm in a new round of restrictions that begin on Friday night ahead of Christmas, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.
Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes across Wales will not be able to servealcohol and must close at 6pm in new restrictions which come into force from6pm on Friday, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced. Mr Drakeford tolda Welsh Government press conference that coronavirus was “accelerating...