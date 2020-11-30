Covid: Alcohol ban for Welsh pubs and restaurants from Friday
Monday, 30 November 2020 (
53 minutes ago) BBC Local News: Mid Wales -- Pubs and restaurants will have to shut at 6pm and will not be able to serve alcoholic drinks.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
4 hours ago
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes across the country will not be able to serve alcohol, and must shut by 1800 from Friday.
Indoor entertainment venues - such as cinemas, casinos and bowling alleys - will have to close from the same date, as well as...
No alcohol in pubs in bars across Wales from Friday 01:09
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Mark Drakeford: Pubs to stop selling alcohol in Wales
Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes across Wales will not be able to servealcohol and must close at 6pm in new restrictions which come into force from6pm on Friday, First Minister Mark Drakeford has..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:45 Published 4 hours ago
Londoners enjoy last night out before new lockdown
Londoners shrugged off a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and flocked to pubs and restaurants on Wednesday night, hours before the introduction of a new month-long lockdown across England. Flora..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38 Published on November 5, 2020
Some Suburban Restaurants To Continue Indoor Dining Despite Ban
Starting Friday, DuPage, Kane, Will, and Kankakee counties are ordered by Gov. JB Pritzker to stop all indoor service at bars and restaurants. But as CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported Thursday evening,..
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:25 Published on October 22, 2020