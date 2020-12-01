Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton, Stuart Broad and Jordan Henderson make SPOTY shortlist

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, England cricketer Stuart Broad and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson have been named as the first three nominees for the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.
