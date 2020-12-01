Lewis Hamilton, Stuart Broad and Jordan Henderson make SPOTY shortlist
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, England cricketer Stuart Broad and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson have been named as the first three nominees for the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.
Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, England cricketer Stuart Broad and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson have been named as the first three nominees for the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources