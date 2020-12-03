Chat show host apologises for misgendering Elliot Page in car crash moment on live TV
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Australian TV presenter Sarah Harris has apologised profusely for mangling Elliot Page’s pronouns on live TV while discussing the actor’s transition. On 2 December the Studio 10 talkshow aired a news segment about the 33-year-old Umbrella Academy star, explaining that he had come out as transgender and now uses...
