Chat show host apologises for misgendering Elliot Page in car crash moment on live TV

PinkNews Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Australian TV presenter Sarah Harris has apologised profusely for mangling Elliot Page’s pronouns on live TV while discussing the actor’s transition. On 2 December the Studio 10 talkshow aired a news segment about the 33-year-old Umbrella Academy star, explaining that he had come out as transgender and now uses...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender

Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender 02:09

 In what’s being viewed as a watershed moment for the trans community, the Oscar-nominated star of the movie Juno has come out as transgender. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

