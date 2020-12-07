Fans who boo players taking the knee are ‘not welcome’, says Colchester owner
1 week ago) Colchester owner Robbie Cowling has told fans who want to boo players taking the knee they are not welcome at the club.
1 week ago
Colchester United owner Robbie Cowling has told Sky Sports News any fan who boos as players take the knee is not welcome at the club, after a small number of supporters booed ahead of their match with Grimsby.
