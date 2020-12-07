Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fans who boo players taking the knee are ‘not welcome’, says Colchester owner

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Colchester owner Robbie Cowling has told fans who want to boo players taking the knee they are not welcome at the club.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Fans booing taking the knee not welcome, says Cowling

Fans booing taking the knee not welcome, says Cowling 00:52

 Colchester United owner Robbie Cowling has told Sky Sports News any fan who boos as players take the knee is not welcome at the club, after a small number of supporters booed ahead of their match with Grimsby.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Colchester chairman showed what can be done' [Video]

'Colchester chairman showed what can be done'

Sport England board member Chris Grant thinks Colchester chairman Robbie Cowling struck the perfect note in his response, after a section of fans booed the players for taking the knee last weekend.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:17Published
Rowett 'disappointed' after fans boo taking of the knee [Video]

Rowett 'disappointed' after fans boo taking of the knee

Millwall manager Gary Rowett was very disappointed that fans booed when players from both clubs took the knee ahead of the match against Derby - but also stressed that Millwall as a club have done a..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:39Published
McLean: Why did those fans boo the knee? [Video]

McLean: Why did those fans boo the knee?

Aaron McLean says the minority of Millwall fans who booed players taking the knee ruined the return of spectators to stadiums, and questions their reasoning for doing so.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Colchester United: Fans who boo taking the knee 'not welcome' at club

 Colchester fans who boo as players take the knee are "not welcome" to attend their games, says chairman Robbie Cowling.
BBC News

'Stay silent or stay away’ – chairman says he’ll make fans that boo taking the knee ‘irrelevant'

 Colchester fans who boo as players take the knee are "not welcome" to attend their games, says chairman Robbie Cowling.
BBC News Also reported by •Grimsby Telegraph