US test pilot Chuck Yeager dies aged 97

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Charles “Chuck” Yeager, the Second World War fighter pilot ace and test pilot who became the first person to fly faster than sound in 1947, has died aged 97.
