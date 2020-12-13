Global  
 

US looking into possible Treasury Department computer hack

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 13 December 2020
Hackers have reportedly accessed computers at the US Treasury Department and possibly other federal agencies, setting off a government response involving the National Security Council.
