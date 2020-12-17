Global  
 

Major obstacles remain despite progress in UK-EU trade deal talks

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Major obstacles remain in post-Brexit trade deal talks between the UK and European Union, Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen have warned, despite progress in the negotiations.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Raab: UK broadening horizons with India trade deal talks

Raab: UK broadening horizons with India trade deal talks 01:58

 Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK is "broadening its horizons" as it nears the end of the Brexit transition period, and gains the ability to strike trade deals. Mr Raab held talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussing a number of issues, including the...

