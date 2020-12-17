Global  
 

Best Fifa Football Awards 2020: England's Lucy Bronze wins top prize

BBC Local News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze becomes the first English player to win women's player of the year at the Best Fifa Football Awards.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Bronze: I'll remember this for the rest of my life

Bronze: I'll remember this for the rest of my life 05:03

 Manchester City and England defender Lucy Bronze has become the first British player to win one of the top two categories at the FIFA Best Football Awards, having been named the top women's player in the world.

