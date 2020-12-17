Best Fifa Football Awards 2020: England's Lucy Bronze wins top prize
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze becomes the first English player to win women's player of the year at the Best Fifa Football Awards.
