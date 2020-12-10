Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM to announce new England Tier 4 and Christmas rules changes

Wales Online Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Prime Minister has held emergency talks with Cabinet ministers
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: 7 arrested at London pub after breaching tier 3 lockdown rules

7 arrested at London pub after breaching tier 3 lockdown rules 00:37

 A large group of people were seen gathering at a pub in Hackney Wick, London on Thursday evening (December 17), despite the tier 3 pandemic restrictions for the city.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hancock announces new Covid tiers across regions in England [Video]

Hancock announces new Covid tiers across regions in England

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a change in Covid tiers across England, with Bristol and North Somerset moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2, and Herefordshire placed from Tier 2 into Tier..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:54Published
Barclay: Don't want criminalise familes meeting at Christmas [Video]

Barclay: Don't want criminalise familes meeting at Christmas

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay says the government does not want to criminalise families mixing over Christmas, despite London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire moving into..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:50Published
No 'special set of rules' for New Year's Eve, says Hancock [Video]

No 'special set of rules' for New Year's Eve, says Hancock

There will be no "special set of rules" brought in for people celebrating New Year's Eve in England. Asked if people would be able to spend New Year's Eve with close family members, Mr Hancock told a..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Tier divide: Confusion over new rules decision in England

Tier divide: Confusion over new rules decision in England Areas across the South of England have been moved into different tiers ahead of Christmas.
Sky News