PM to announce new England Tier 4 and Christmas rules changes
Saturday, 19 December 2020 (
30 minutes ago) Prime Minister has held emergency talks with Cabinet ministers
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Hancock announces new Covid tiers across regions in England
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a change in Covid tiers across England, with Bristol and North Somerset moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2, and Herefordshire placed from Tier 2 into Tier..
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:54 Published 2 days ago
Barclay: Don't want criminalise familes meeting at Christmas
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay says the government does not want to criminalise families mixing over Christmas, despite London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire moving into..
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:50 Published 4 days ago
No 'special set of rules' for New Year's Eve, says Hancock
There will be no "special set of rules" brought in for people celebrating New Year's Eve in England. Asked if people would be able to spend New Year's Eve with close family members, Mr Hancock told a..
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:09 Published 1 week ago
Related news from verified sources