You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London



After an alarming outbreak of a mutant coronavirus, multiple countries have canceled flights from the United Kingdom. According to Business Insider, the move was prompted by fears around the new.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:42 Published 3 hours ago European neighbours ban travel from UK due to new coronavirus strain



Italy, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands are among countries to have banned flights from the UK, in a bid to limit the spread of a new coronavirus strain. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:35 Published 6 hours ago What are the new Christmas rules?



Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London andsouth-east England, who will go up to a new Tier 4 of restrictions. What doesthis mean for people living in these areas? Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:40 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Johnson holds crisis talks as Europe halts freight and flights from UK Boris Johnson is to hold crisis talks with ministers after European countries closed their doors to flights and ferry crossings from the UK amid fears over the...

Belfast Telegraph 2 hours ago