Saudi halts international flights over fears of new COVID-19 strain
Monday, 21 December 2020 () Saudi Arabia has halted all international flights for a week amid fears over a highly infectious new mutant strain of the novel coronavirus which has been discovered in Britain, an Interior Ministry source has confirmed.
The ban, which came into effect on Sunday, also applies to entry of passengers to the Kingdom through land...
