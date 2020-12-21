Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saudi halts international flights over fears of new COVID-19 strain

Mid-Day Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia has halted all international flights for a week amid fears over a highly infectious new mutant strain of the novel coronavirus which has been discovered in Britain, an Interior Ministry source has confirmed.

The ban, which came into effect on Sunday, also applies to entry of passengers to the Kingdom through land...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: India bans all UK flights till December 31st amid fears over new Covid variant | Oneindia News

India bans all UK flights till December 31st amid fears over new Covid variant | Oneindia News 01:32

 India on Monday announced that it will temporarily ban flights from UK to the country after the emergence of a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus in Britain. The Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted, Considering the prevailing situation in the UK, Indian govt has decided that all...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

South Africa's New Rapidly-Spreading COVID-19 Variant Makes Its Way to the UK [Video]

South Africa's New Rapidly-Spreading COVID-19 Variant Makes Its Way to the UK

South Africa's New Rapidly-Spreading COVID-19 Variant Makes Its Way to the UK . It appears to be more transmissible and is independent from the new variant that recently emerged in the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published
'New Covid-19 strain not in India yet but can’t…’: Director ICMR-NARI [Video]

'New Covid-19 strain not in India yet but can’t…’: Director ICMR-NARI

Director and scientist of ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI), Dr Samiran Panda said that lowering our guards would be disastrous even though the new Covid-19 strain hasn’t been seen in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:52Published
How Wealthy Brits Are Slickly Slipping Through London's Lockdown Net [Video]

How Wealthy Brits Are Slickly Slipping Through London's Lockdown Net

In response to the outbreak of a rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus mutation, over 40 countries have banned flights from the UK. At the same time, the UK government has shut down most of London and South..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Johnson holds crisis talks as France halts freight from UK over new Covid strain

 Boris Johnson will crisis talks with ministers after France banned lorries carrying freight from the UK and countries around the world ended flights amid fears...
Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus | Saudi Arabia suspends international flights

 Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended all international passenger flights for citizens and residents over fears about the fast-spreading new variant
Hindu

The Latest: Kuwait halts commercial flights, closes borders

 DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Kuwait is suspending all commercial international flights and closing its land and sea borders starting Monday evening until Jan....
SeattlePI.com