Saudi Arabia halts all int'l flights for a week
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended all international flights for a week, which can be extended by another week due to new Covid-19 strain. Countries around the world have begun banning flights and travellers from Britain as London said the spread of a more-infectious new coronavirus strain was "out of control".
