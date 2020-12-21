Global  
 

How to see rare Christmas star on shortest day of the year tonight

Daily Record Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Jupiter and Saturn will create a bright point in the sky on Monday, December 21, which is by chance also the winter solstice - the longest night of the year in the northern hemisphere.
