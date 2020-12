You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Robert E. Lee statue removed from Capitol A Virginia commission has recommended that a statue of civil rights leader Barbara Johns replace that of the Confederate general.

Upworthy 2 hours ago



Virginia Removes Its Robert E. Lee Statue From U.S. Capitol The Confederate general's statue is expected to be replaced by one of civil rights activist Barbara Johns, who at 16 led a student walkout protesting inferior...

NPR 1 hour ago



Northam seeks $25M for 'historic justice' initiatives RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday announced a proposal to spend $25 million to transform historical sites in Virginia, including the...

SeattlePI.com 1 week ago