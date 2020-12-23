Global coronavirus rules for Christmas: Tough, mild or none at all
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Countries around the world are trying to find the right formula to keep their people safe for Christmas, especially as new coronavirus variants prompt renewed travel bans and fuel resurgent infections, hospital admissions and deaths at the end of an already devastating year.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the public to have a "very little Christmas" as concerns rise over coronavirus cases heading into the festive period. "What we're saying to people now over this..