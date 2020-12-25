Global  
 

Choir performs Christmas Eve concert in fire-damaged Notre Dame

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
The choir of Notre Dame Cathedral sang inside the medieval landmark for the first time since last year’s devastating fire – sporting hard hats and socially distancing.
