Stick to tier 4 restrictions, police urge
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
People in Brighton and Hove have been urged to stick to the new tier 4 coronavirus restrictions. Sussex poluce said: “From 00.01 on Boxing Day (Saturday 26 December), all of Sussex will move into the tier 4 restrictions following the latest government announcement. “These carry the ̵...
