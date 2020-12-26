Global  
 

Stick to tier 4 restrictions, police urge

Brighton and Hove News Saturday, 26 December 2020
People in Brighton and Hove have been urged to stick to the new tier 4 coronavirus restrictions. Sussex poluce said: “From 00.01 on Boxing Day (Saturday 26 December), all of Sussex will move into the tier 4 restrictions following the latest government announcement. “These carry the ̵...
