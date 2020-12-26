Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

France confirms first case of coronavirus variant

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
French health authorities have confirmed the country’s first case of the virus variant that prompted strict new lockdown measures in Britain and global travel restrictions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London [Video]

Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London

After an alarming outbreak of a mutant coronavirus, multiple countries have canceled flights from the United Kingdom. According to Business Insider, the move was prompted by fears around the new..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published
Suspect In 1976 Cold Case Murder Becomes First OC Jail Inmate To Die Of COVID [Video]

Suspect In 1976 Cold Case Murder Becomes First OC Jail Inmate To Die Of COVID

A 68-year-old Marine veteran who was arrested last year for the 1976 cold case slaying of a woman near Irvine has become the first Orange County Jail inmate to die of the coronavirus. Geoff Petrulis..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:36Published
First case of COVID -19 confirmed in Charlotte County jail [Video]

First case of COVID -19 confirmed in Charlotte County jail

The first case of COVID -19 has been confirmed in the Charlotte County jail.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

France confirms 1st case of coronavirus variant that prompted strict lockdown measures in Britain

 French health authorities have confirmed the country’s first case of the virus variant that prompted strict new lockdown measures in...
Upworthy

Japan and France record first cases of coronavirus variant found in the UK

 Five cases of the new variant have emerged in Japan, while French authorities have recorded the country's first case.
SBS

France discovers its first case of the new coronavirus variant

France discovers its first case of the new coronavirus variant France has reported its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus variant which was first discovered in the UK, the country's health ministry has said.
Sky News