You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources First U.S. Case Of New COVID-19 Variant Is Colorado Guardsmen Deployed To Nursing Home In Simla



The first U.S. patient confirmed to have the new COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant from the United Kingdom is a National Guard member who was deployed to support staffing at the Good Samaritan Society nursing.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:42 Published 3 hours ago US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK



US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK . The first case of the new coronavirus strain, which is thought to be more transmissible, . was confirmed by Colorado health officials on.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:09 Published 8 hours ago U.S. confirms COVID-19 variant in Colorado



The first known U.S. case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant was detected in Colorado on Tuesday as President-elect Joe Biden warned it could take years for most Americans to be vaccinated for.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:33 Published 15 hours ago

Related news from verified sources U.S. confirms first case of U.K. COVID-19 variant as cases and deaths rise Health officials in Colorado have identified the first case of a new coronavirus variant first detected in the U.K. CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver reports on...

CBS News 7 hours ago