Colorado Guardsman has 1st reported U.S. case of virus variant
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The first person in the U.S. known to be infected with a new and apparently more contagious variant of the coronavirus was identified Wednesday as a Colorado National…
The first person in the U.S. known to be infected with a new and apparently more contagious variant of the coronavirus was identified Wednesday as a Colorado National…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources