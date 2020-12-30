Global  
 

Colorado Guardsman has 1st reported U.S. case of virus variant

Japan Today Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The first person in the U.S. known to be infected with a new and apparently more contagious variant of the coronavirus was identified Wednesday as a Colorado National…
 Colorado officials have identified the state’s, and possibly the country's, first case involving a COVID-19 variant seen in the United Kingdom and some other countries in recent weeks, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.

