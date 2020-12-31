Coronavirus Updates: UK Variant Found In California, Possible Second Colorado Case

The Good Samaritan Society care center is closed to the public, in Simla, Colo. The first person in the U.S. known to be infected with a new and apparently more contagious variant of the coronavirus was identified Wednesday as a Colorado National Guardsman who had been sent to help out at the nursing home struggling with an outbreak.
The UK variant is more transmissible, according to scientists, and just as deadly. [ more › ]
The Good Samaritan Society care center is closed to the public, in Simla, Colo. The first person in the U.S. known to be infected with a new and apparently more contagious variant of the coronavirus was identified Wednesday as a Colorado National Guardsman who had been sent to help out at the nursing home struggling with an outbreak.