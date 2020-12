French investigators to question ex-Nissan boss Ghosn in Lebanon Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

A team of French investigators will go to Beirut next month to question Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, a Lebanese justice ministry official has said. 👓 View full article

