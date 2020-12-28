EU free trade deal is good for UK’s fishermen, Michael Gove claims

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Arlene Foster: EU trade deal is 'good news'



Arlene Foster, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, says the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU is 'good news' and hopes people are now able to recognise the opportunities this creates. Report by.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:49 Published 4 days ago Lib Dems: Brexit agreement 'doesn't look like a good deal'



Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, says the trade deal secured between the UK and the EU "doesn't look like a good deal" as it is "likely to be the only free trade deal in history to.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:47 Published 4 days ago UK and EU confirm last-minute Brexit trade deal



The EU and UK have finally agreed a Brexit trade deal, but only after last-minute wrangling over fishing rights. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:36 Published 4 days ago