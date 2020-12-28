Global  
 

EU free trade deal is good for UK’s fishermen, Michael Gove claims

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has rejected claims that Britain’s fishermen will be worse off as a result of the post-Brexit trade deal struck with the EU.
