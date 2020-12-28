EU free trade deal is good for UK’s fishermen, Michael Gove claims
Monday, 28 December 2020 (
52 minutes ago) Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has rejected claims that Britain’s fishermen will be worse off as a result of the post-Brexit trade deal struck with the EU.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
22 hours ago
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said that he believes the recently agreed Brexit trade deal represents an "enormously unifying moment for our country" because it "brings people together after the divisions of the past few years." Mr Sunak added that "for those who voted to leave this...
Sunak: Brexit trade deal is an 'enormously unifying moment' 00:38
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Arlene Foster: EU trade deal is 'good news'
Arlene Foster, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, says the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU is 'good news' and hopes people are now able to recognise the opportunities this creates. Report by..
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:49 Published 4 days ago
Lib Dems: Brexit agreement 'doesn't look like a good deal'
Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, says the trade deal secured between the UK and the EU "doesn't look like a good deal" as it is "likely to be the only free trade deal in history to..
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:47 Published 4 days ago
UK and EU confirm last-minute Brexit trade deal
The EU and UK have finally agreed a Brexit trade deal, but only after last-minute wrangling over fishing rights. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:36 Published 4 days ago