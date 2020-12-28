Everton-Man City and several EFL games called off due to Covid-19 outbreaks
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
English football has been left reeling by a host of further coronavirus outbreaks, including one at Manchester City which forced their Premier League game at Everton to be postponed just four hours before kick-off.
English football has been left reeling by a host of further coronavirus outbreaks, including one at Manchester City which forced their Premier League game at Everton to be postponed just four hours before kick-off.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources