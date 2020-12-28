Global  
 

Tony Pulis: Sheffield Wednesday sack manager after 10 matches in charge

BBC Local News Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Sheffield Wednesday sack manager Tony Pulis after 10 matches in charge with the club next to bottom of the Championship.
