Tony Pulis: Sheff Wed sack manager after 10 matches in charge

BBC News Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Sheffield Wednesday sack manager Tony Pulis after 10 matches in charge with the club next to bottom of the Championship.
Jefferson Lerma: Bournemouth midfielder charged with biting offence v Sheffield Wednesday

 Bournemouth's Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma is charged with a biting offence against Sheffield Wednesday last month.
BBC News

