Northern Ireland rollout of Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid jab to start next week
Published
The rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is expected to start in Northern Ireland next week.Full Article
Published
The rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is expected to start in Northern Ireland next week.Full Article
(Part 1 of 4) Many people who suffered from the coronavirus earlier in the year are still recovering from the damage it did to..
A 90-year-old grandmother who became the first person in the world to have the Pfizer vaccine has been discharged from hospital...