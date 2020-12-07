Coronavirus: UK may implement new lockdown in January despite vaccine rollout, says JP Morgan

Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

More pain for many pubs and restaurants, and good news for online specialists, supermarkets and 'work from home' stocks is likely to be on the way for the UK and Germany with further lockdowns in January even if the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is underway, according to JP Morgan. Analysts looked at the rise in cases in the week between November 30 and December 6, despite the two countries were just exiting lockdowns. READ: UK to start vaccine rollout next week with 800,000 doses Neighbours France, Spain and Italy were faring better in the same week, with infections decreasing. On Tuesday, the UK is set to start immunisations with 800,000 doses of the jab developed by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech at the ready. The first segments of the population to receive it will be over 80s, healthcare workers and care home residents. They will be given a vaccination card to show that they have been administered the shot. Westminster previously secured 40mln doses, enough to vaccinate 20mln people, but it is not clear when they will be delivered. On Thursday, the US Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to release a decision on whether to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use.