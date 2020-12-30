Global  
 

UK approves Oxford vaccine as millions more people face toughest lockdown

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The UK has approved a new Covid-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca as millions more people were plunged into the toughest Tier 4 lockdown restrictions.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Matt Hancock announces millions more people face toughest lockdown

Matt Hancock announces millions more people face toughest lockdown 01:00

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that more areas in England willmove into Tier 4 restrictions as the new variant of coronavirus rapidlyspreads across the country.

