UK must redouble efforts against Covid, says Johnson, as Oxford vaccine approved

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The UK must redouble its efforts to fight coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said, as an extra 20 million people in England were plunged into the toughest Tier 4 lockdown restrictions.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: We need to redouble our efforts to contain virus - Boris Johnson

We need to redouble our efforts to contain virus - Boris Johnson 00:34

 The Prime Minister calls for further action and public attention as cases ofCovid-19 continue to rise across the UK. During a press briefing at DowningStreet Boris Johnson addressed changes announced today to the Tier systemacross parts of the UK and the opening of secondary schools.

