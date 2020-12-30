UK must redouble efforts against Covid, says Johnson, as Oxford vaccine approved
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The UK must redouble its efforts to fight coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said, as an extra 20 million people in England were plunged into the toughest Tier 4 lockdown restrictions.
The UK must redouble its efforts to fight coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said, as an extra 20 million people in England were plunged into the toughest Tier 4 lockdown restrictions.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources