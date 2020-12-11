Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine wins crucial emergency use approval as US cases soar

Mid-Day Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
After nine hours of non-stop debate, a high powered US vaccine advisory panel endorsed mass use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, putting the country just one step away from a historic vaccination campaign against a virus that has killed more than 292,000 Americans.

Shots could come within days. The US Food and Drug...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: FORCED SHOTS: Can Nevada employers require workers to get COVID-19 vaccines?

FORCED SHOTS: Can Nevada employers require workers to get COVID-19 vaccines? 02:46

 Federal regulators are expected to review the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine later this week and there are questions about whether employers could force workers to receive the shots as part of their jobs. The Pfizer vaccine is set to be reviewed on Thursday and if given emergency use authorization, the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Canada's Trudeau hails 'good news' of vaccine [Video]

Canada's Trudeau hails 'good news' of vaccine

The first 30,000 doses of Pfizer's Inc's COVID-19 vaccine are set to arrive in Canada soon, allowing authorities to kick off a campaign to crush a second wave, officials said.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:35Published
Pfizer Vaccine Heads to FDA for Approval as Bay Area Awaits 1st Shipments [Video]

Pfizer Vaccine Heads to FDA for Approval as Bay Area Awaits 1st Shipments

A government panel approved emergency use authorization for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. The FDA is expected to follow, clearing the way for a rollout that can't come soon enough. Team coverage from..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 07:04Published
U.S. readies for imminent vaccine rollout [Video]

U.S. readies for imminent vaccine rollout

Hospitals, nurses and even UPS is readying for a potential rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, as the FDA is widely expected to authorize it for emergency use in the United States within days. This..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Pfizer, BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Gets U.K. Emergency Approval

 Pfizer Inc. and German biotech firm BioNTech SE's mRNA -based COVID-19 vaccine has received a temporary authorization for emergency use in the U.K., marking the...
RTTNews

Coronavirus: UK may implement new lockdown in January despite vaccine rollout, says JP Morgan

 More pain for many pubs and restaurants, and good news for online specialists, supermarkets and 'work from home' stocks is likely to be on the way for the UK and...
Proactive Investors

FDA panel recommends approval of Pfizer's Covid vaccine for emergency use

 If the FDA adopts the recommendation it would mark a pivotal moment in the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed roughly 290,000 in the...
Upworthy