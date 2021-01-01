BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Live coverage of Friday's Championship game between Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County.Full Article
Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County
BBC Local News 5 shares 100 views
Derby County receive boost ahead of Sheffield Wednesday trip
Derby Telegraph
The Rams' New Year's Day opponents Sheffield Wednesday are suffering with injuries ahead of the game
Tony Pulis' take on future of Derby County striker Jack Marriott
Derby Telegraph
'Very soon' - decision to be made on Derby County striker's loan
Jack Marriott joined Sheffield Wednesday for the season but he has been back at Derby having treatment on a calf injury
Derby Telegraph