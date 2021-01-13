Gwyneth Paltrow: I am uncomfortable with fame
Published
Gwyneth Paltrow has said she does not feel comfortable with fame as she reflected on her decision to step back from Hollywood.Full Article
Published
Gwyneth Paltrow has said she does not feel comfortable with fame as she reflected on her decision to step back from Hollywood.Full Article
Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t “comfortable” with being a “public person”, as she explained she took a step back from her acting..
She may have won an Oscar aged just 26 but Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted she has never really felt comfortable with the fame her..