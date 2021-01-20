Ofcom receives hundreds of complaints over Rufus Hound’s Dancing On Ice comments
Published
Ofcom has received 341 complaints about last weekend’s episode of Dancing On Ice, with the majority made about celebrity contestant Rufus Hound.Full Article
Published
Ofcom has received 341 complaints about last weekend’s episode of Dancing On Ice, with the majority made about celebrity contestant Rufus Hound.Full Article
Rufus Hound and Robin Johnstone were given a golden ticket by the judges, which puts them straight through to the next round of the..