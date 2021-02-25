Two areas in Scotland recorded no new coronavirus cases in the week between February 15 and 21 - but Nicola Sturgeon has warned that there are signs that the decline in cases across the country is "slowing down".Full Article
Covid cases for your area as Nicola Sturgeon announces lockdown easing plan
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Nicola Sturgeon announces phased schools return plan in Scotland
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Lockdown restrictions in Scotland will remain in force until at least the end of February while schools will return on a phased..