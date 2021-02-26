The former First Minister told MSPs he had been cleared by two courts and had nothing to prove.Full Article
Alex Salmond inquiry hears former First Minister take aim at Nicola Sturgeon
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Alex Salmond claims key evidence to inquiry ‘deliberately suppressed’
PA - Press Association STUDIO
There has been “calculated and deliberate suppression of key evidence” to a Scottish Parliamentary committee, former first..
You might like
More coverage
Sturgeon grilled on Salmond complaints at FMQs
ODN
Nicola Sturgeon has insisted she has no regrets about ensuring complaints against her predecessor Alex Salmond were investigated -..